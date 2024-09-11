Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

