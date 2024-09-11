Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Price Target to $24.75

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.50 to $24.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 162.46% from the company’s previous close.
Daxor Price Performance
NASDAQ DXR opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Daxor has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.04.
Daxor Company Profile
