Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Price Target to $24.75

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.50 to $24.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 162.46% from the company’s previous close.

Get Daxor alerts:

Daxor Price Performance

NASDAQ DXR opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Daxor has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Daxor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.