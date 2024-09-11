ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMF stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

