ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ASOS Stock Performance
ASOMF stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.
About ASOS
