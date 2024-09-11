Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Sells $35,904.00 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $35,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of ASST opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Asset Entities Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Asset Entities Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.