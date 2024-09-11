Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Sells $35,904.00 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $35,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Asset Entities Stock Performance
Shares of ASST opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Asset Entities Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.10.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%.
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
