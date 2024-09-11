Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day moving average of $239.00.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

