Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

