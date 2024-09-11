Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $195.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average is $183.48. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $210.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

