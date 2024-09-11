Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,301 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

