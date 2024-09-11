Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of OceanFirst Financial worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $150,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

