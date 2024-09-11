Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Argan were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Argan by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Argan by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Argan by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total transaction of $147,614.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,554.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AGX stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $95.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

