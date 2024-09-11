Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

EGBN stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $632.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

