Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Trupanion stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

