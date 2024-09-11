Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

