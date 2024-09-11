Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koppers were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Koppers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Koppers

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.