Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koppers were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Koppers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Stock Performance
NYSE KOP opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23.
Koppers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
