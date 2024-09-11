Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.21 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Green Plains worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Green Plains Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.