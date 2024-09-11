Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Service Properties Trust worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $734.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

