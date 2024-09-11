Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 349,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,682 shares of company stock worth $1,711,117. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

