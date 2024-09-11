Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,792 shares of company stock worth $656,792. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

