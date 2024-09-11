Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $8.36 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $20,025,000.

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,090 shares of company stock worth $4,445,659 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

