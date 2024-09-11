Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,460 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,642.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,332,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE RGR opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.17.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
