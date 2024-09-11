Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of PagSeguro Digital worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

