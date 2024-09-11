Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $86,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

