Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,102 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 114.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.2 %

SPTN stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.