Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,492 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,490,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

