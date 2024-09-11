Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,009 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Under Armour worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,877,000 after buying an additional 2,065,273 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 9.6 %

Under Armour stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UA

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.