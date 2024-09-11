Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Amplitude worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after acquiring an additional 264,477 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after buying an additional 493,046 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 836,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

