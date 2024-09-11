Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.42.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

