Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,869 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

