Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $292.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.52.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $200.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

