Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGIGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

