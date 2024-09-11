Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE:OWL opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

