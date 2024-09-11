BMO Capital Markets Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $109.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 221.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

