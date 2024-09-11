Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 540,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,610,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.1% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 249,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

