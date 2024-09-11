Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.73. 249,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 951,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Specifically, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $151,668.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

