BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Read Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BRP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,666,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.