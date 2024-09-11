BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$96.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from C$105.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

BRP Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

