Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cabot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cabot by 571.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 108,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 22.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 97,101 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,919,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $106.92.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

