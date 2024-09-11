Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

