Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 6,917 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.