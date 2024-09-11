Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,648,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

LPLA opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.