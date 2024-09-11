Candriam S.C.A. Buys 12,086 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

