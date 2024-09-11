Candriam S.C.A. Buys 133 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HubSpot by 554.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.88 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.61, a PEG ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

