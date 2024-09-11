Candriam S.C.A. Buys 1,639 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $69,029,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after buying an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after buying an additional 493,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

