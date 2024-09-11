Candriam S.C.A. Buys 324 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $323.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.70. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

