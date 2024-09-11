Candriam S.C.A. Buys 6,850 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

