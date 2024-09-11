Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,148 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,045,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 18,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

