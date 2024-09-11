Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.34 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $74,417,000 after buying an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average is $224.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,562 shares of company stock worth $23,241,279 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

