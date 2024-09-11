Candriam S.C.A. Has $943,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.45.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

