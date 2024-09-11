Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

