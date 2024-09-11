Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at $553,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile



Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

